‘It’s all in the effort you put in:’ West Forsyth students showcase creative businesses in Market Day Expo
03242024 3DE EXPO
West Forsyth High School hosts its 2nd Annual 3DE Market Day Expo, showcasing businesses that students built from the ground up this school year. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Families and staff walked into West Forsyth High School’s gym on Friday, March 22, to find a bustling market filled with bright colors and a mix of music and sweet aromas filling the air. But behind each booth was not run by your typical vendor.