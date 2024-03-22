Families and staff walked into West Forsyth High School’s gym on Friday, March 22, to find a bustling market filled with bright colors and a mix of music and sweet aromas filling the air. But behind each booth was not run by your typical vendor.
‘It’s all in the effort you put in:’ West Forsyth students showcase creative businesses in Market Day Expo
Latest
-
Forsyth County reaches record number of homeless students this school year. Here’s what the school district is doing to help.
-
‘Teachers who care matter.’ School leaders name Forsyth County’s 2024 Teacher of the Year
-
Forsyth County school board names sole finalist to become next superintendent
-
UNG to host Georgia Court of Appeals oral argument session