K-5 virtual enrollment varies from school to school in Forsyth County

School leaders say the disparity is a successful demonstration of the district’s plan to continue offering families an option — instruction in person or online — even as the rest of the largest school districts in Metro Atlanta have decided in recent weeks to scrap plans for reopening as the number of infections and hospitalizations from the virus surges in Georgia.

“You’ve got families in our district that come from a variety of areas,” said Lee Anne Rice, a former principal at Settles Bridge and Cumming elementary schools who is now interim associate superintendent of teaching and learning with the district office.

“Many are multi-generational homes where grandparents, parents, children all live together. Some families, both parents work. Some families, only one parent’s in the home. Some families, family members are in the high-risk category.”

“And so I think when you take all the different things into consideration, with Forsyth County Schools allowing all different options, that does allow families to think about very unique situations and what works best for them.”

How we got here

In March, Forsyth County Schools switched to virtual instruction after Gov. Brian Kemp ordered schools to close to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Two months later, soon after the school year ended, the district sent out a survey to parents, students, and staff. The last question asked, pointedly, “What is your comfort level with students returning physically to school in August?”

Out of a range of responses, about 39% of 4,756 respondents said they were “slightly comfortable” to “not at all comfortable.”

After the school district released its guidelines for reopening on June 2, it sent out another survey to gauge the community’s reaction.

The results weren’t positive. Almost 5,600 parents of elementary school children responded, and nearly 58% said they were “slightly comfortable” to “not at all comfortable.”