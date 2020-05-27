‘Keep washing those hands’ - Forsyth County gives high school graduates a virtual send-off

As their names were called, over 130 senior graduates in Forsyth County came not across a stage but a screen. The usual echoing cheers from family and friends were replaced by spirited congratulations with exclamation points and emoji in the comment section of the live YouTube video.

Chorus members stood 6 feet apart during a performance of “100 Years to Live.” Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden made his remarks from inside the Forsyth County Board of Education headquarters.

Almost everything about Tuesday’s virtual graduation ceremony was unprecedented.

“I know this isn’t how you imagined graduation,” said North Forsyth High School’s Jessica Younghouse, the school system’s 2020 Teacher of the Year, during her pre-recorded speech.