Kristin Morrissey elected to third term as Board of Education Chair

The Forsyth County Board of Education elected new board officers for the 2020-21 school year during their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Towards the end of the meeting, the board members unanimously voted to elect the following positions:

Kristin Morrissey, District 2 — Board Chairwoman

Wes McCall, District 1 — Vice Chairman, Chamber of Commerce Liaison and Homeless Youth Council

Lindsey Adams, District 5 — Legislative Liaison and Attendance Protocol

Darla Light, District 4 — Georgia School Board Association Delegate

Tom Cleveland, District 3 — Drug Council

Morrissey was first elected to the board in 2010, and this will be the third time she will serve as the board’s chair. She previously served as chair during the 2017-18 school year and again in the 2019-20 school year.

In a statement to the Forsyth County News, Morrissey reflected on the coming year and said she is looking forward to working more with the board, the administration and community, beginning 2021 “with much needed enthusiasm.”

“The BOE and community is excited to see the opening of several new schools this year along with FOCAL, the new Performing Arts Center, and continued improvements are also underway in our existing schools,” Morrissey said. “We are close to completing most of the projects from our 2018 bond and while we still have New Hope Elementary to open next year, I think our facilities staff looks forward to working on more maintenance-type projects.

“Our new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Specialist hit the ground running this year and the Board was very excited to hear her plans for implementing the next phases of our DEI plan both in our schools and with our community stakeholders,” she continued. “Most importantly, I hope our main focus will be supporting our teachers and students to find a sense of normality and continued excitement to learn every day whether they come to school virtually or in person.”