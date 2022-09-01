By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Lambert High School student chosen as international vice president for HOSA
Sahil Sood
Sahil Sood, a student at Lambert High School. Photo courtesy of Sood.

A Lambert High School student was recently chosen to represent the eastern region as the international vice president of HOSA, a student-led organization that supports middle and high school students interested in the health care industry.

Sahil Sood now serves as the youngest member of the eight-person International Executive Council for the organization, which he said helps to lead 250,000 student members and 2.7 million alumni “towards their goals of pursuing a career in health care.”

“I am absolutely honored to have been elected to this role, and I am excited for all that my team and I have planned for the upcoming year,” Sood said. “The opportunity to directly impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of students is one that I hope to utilize in a positive manner to make a true difference in our student population.”

Going into this new role, Sood said his main goal is to serve as a conduit between the council and HOSA members, making sure every student is represented and helping to unite students from all different backgrounds.

The Lambert student has served as a member of HOSA for seven years and hopes to one day become a neuro-oncologist. He began his term as the council’s vice president this summer and will remain in the position through June 2023.