Lambert High School student chosen as international vice president for HOSA

A Lambert High School student was recently chosen to represent the eastern region as the international vice president of HOSA, a student-led organization that supports middle and high school students interested in the health care industry.

Sahil Sood now serves as the youngest member of the eight-person International Executive Council for the organization, which he said helps to lead 250,000 student members and 2.7 million alumni “towards their goals of pursuing a career in health care.”

“I am absolutely honored to have been elected to this role, and I am excited for all that my team and I have planned for the upcoming year,” Sood said. “The opportunity to directly impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of students is one that I hope to utilize in a positive manner to make a true difference in our student population.”

Going into this new role, Sood said his main goal is to serve as a conduit between the council and HOSA members, making sure every student is represented and helping to unite students from all different backgrounds.

The Lambert student has served as a member of HOSA for seven years and hopes to one day become a neuro-oncologist. He began his term as the council’s vice president this summer and will remain in the position through June 2023.