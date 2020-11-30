Lambert High School students win $10,000 in radio show contest

A group of Lambert High School students recently won $10,000 as part of the Star 94 radio show Give Back Giveaway contest for their work teaching middle and elementary school students during the pandemic.

The group of girls are all part of the Youth Give Back club started by freshman Mandy Yang at the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. Yang said she started the group because she wanted to get students together to help others during the pandemic and spread positivity throughout the community.

Freshmen from Lambert High School came together in the club to split up five classes between them to teach once per week for 30 minutes. Photo courtesy of Mandy Yang. As soon as she started at Lambert, she got approval from the school to start the club, spoke to her counselor, Travis Church, about sponsoring the club, gathered her friends together and then planned out their first project. The project was the Learning Pals Program, where the five girls in the club got together to teach five different courses virtually each week to younger students in the community.

Yang said that she wanted the courses to be outside of what the kids were already learning in classes that year, so they chose to teach subjects that could benefit students in other ways or even get them to just have fun and socialize for at least 30 minutes each week.

The 10-week-long courses included physical education and exercise, creative writing, reading for 3- to 5-year-olds, critical thinking and games. Yang said the classes were meant to be laid back and stress free.

“I would try and find common ground with [the kids],” Yang said. “I would talk about their interests and get them excited because what we’re doing is based on their passions. We would talk about things they like, we would make jokes — it was just really fun because we were actually talking to them and getting to know them.”

Yang said she was inspired to start the program because she has been volunteering as a teacher and tutor since businesses and agencies first started to shut down back in March.

An organizer from True Love for Special Need Families, a nonprofit based in Norcross that provides support for children with disabilities, reached out to Yang after schools closed in the spring to ask if she could teach an art class for some of the program’s kids. The kids loved the class so much that some parents had started asking her for private lessons so they could spend more time drawing, painting and having fun.

As school was about to start back up again and Yang started to hear concerns from parents with younger kids about virtual schooling and a lack of socialization, she wanted to bring some of that light fun and learning to other kids who might have needed it as well.