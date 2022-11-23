Lambert High School theater students named state champions at One Act competition

Lambert High School theater students performed in the Region 7A State One Act competition Saturday, Nov. 19, taking home the state championship.

“I still don’t believe it,” said Ryan Wason, the Acting Troupe of Lambert’s director. “We’ve had a really challenging year this year, so for the students in our program to be in this position, it’s really just kind of mind-boggling. We never expected to have this happen.”

The cast stole away the show with their production of “Tuck Everlasting,” performing at the state level for what Wason said was the fourth time. They also competed in the State One Act in 2012 and placed first with “Fiddler on the Roof” in 2018 and with “She Loves Me” in 2019.

This year, Lambert students also received individual awards with Madeline Hansen winning overall Best Actress and Carly Candebat and Roger Wang winning All Star Cast awards.

“The shows that were presented at both the region and our state event were very, very good,” Wason said. “And so for us to be able to be recognized as being the best show in both the region and the state is just — it’s really wonderful.”

Story continues below.