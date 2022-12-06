Lanier tech students help with interior design on ‘This Old House’

A group of students from Lanier Technical College recently got some hands-on, and televised, experience.

Recently, students in Lanier Tech’s Interior Design Program, based in Cumming, assisted Theresa Ory of Theresa Ory Interiors, in styling a renovated home for the program, ‘This Old House,” which is currently in its 44th season.

On the episode, which originally aired on Nov. 17, the students worked on an 1890s Victorian house once owned by South Atlanta’s first postmaster, Luther Price.

“The Interiors students had a great time assisting Designer Theresa Ory with her project for This Old House,” Lanier Tech Interior Design Program Director Loren Armour said in a news release. “This house has a rich history in the city of Atlanta, and it was an honor to assist with the design installation.”