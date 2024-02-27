By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Lanier Tech students show success at annual SkillsUSA state competition
Recently, students from Lanier Technical College were able to represent their school and compete in the annual SkillsUSA state competition. Photo courtesy of Lanier Technical College
Recently, several students from Lanier Technical College were able to represent their school and compete in the Georgia Post-Secondary state SkillsUSA competition.