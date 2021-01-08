Lanier Tech will begin spring semester online

Lanier Technical College will begin the spring 2021 semester on Jan. 11 with all students attending class online, according to a press release issued Thursday.

All classes except for external clinical labs will begin virtually, the school announced. External clinical labs will start as scheduled, and the college will keep students and faculty informed as to when classes and on-campus activities will return to meeting in person.

“The college expects on-campus activities to resume on Jan. 19, 2021, however, conditions will be monitored and a decision will be made Jan. 14, 2021,” the release said. “Teleworking for college employees will continue through Jan. 15, 2021, unless otherwise instructed by state officials.”

When on-campus activities do resume, all students and faculty will be expected to adhere to safety precautions to help slow the spread of COVID-19. These precautions will include daily health screenings for both faculty and students, social distancing of at least 6 feet, limited class sizes and a face mask requirement for anyone entering a campus building.

“Classroom and laboratory spaces will remain retrofitted to meet social distancing guidelines in addition to routine cleaning by the support staff of the college,” the release said.

