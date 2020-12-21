Laura Webb named principal of New Hope Elementary

Forsyth County Schools recently selected Laura Webb as the principal for New Hope Elementary School.

Currently the principal at Big Creek Elementary, Webb started in education in Fulton County in 2000 as a fifth-grade teacher. She taught at Dunwoody Springs and Wilson elementary schools before serving as an elementary mathematics specialist from 2004-10. She later became an assistant principal at Dolvin and Roswell North elementary schools from 2010 to 2015.

She moved over to Forsyth County in 2015, serving as assistant principal at Big Creek Elementary for one year before taking over as the school’s next principal.

As the oldest school in the county, with the original school building dating back to 1939, Webb said in a previous article that she loves working in a school with so much history, looking back at the progress made as principals like herself improved upon the school.