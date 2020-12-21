Laura Webb named principal of New Hope Elementary

Forsyth County Schools recently selected Laura Webb as the principal for New Hope Elementary School.
Currently the principal at Big Creek Elementary, Webb started in education in Fulton County in 2000 as a fifth-grade teacher. She taught at Dunwoody Springs and Wilson elementary schools before serving as an elementary mathematics specialist from 2004-10. She later became an assistant principal at Dolvin and Roswell North elementary schools from 2010 to 2015.
She moved over to Forsyth County in 2015, serving as assistant principal at Big Creek Elementary for one year before taking over as the school’s next principal.
As the oldest school in the county, with the original school building dating back to 1939, Webb said in a previous article that she loves working in a school with so much history, looking back at the progress made as principals like herself improved upon the school.
Now, as Big Creek has reached its 81st anniversary in the county, Webb is planning to transition to the district’s newest planned elementary school.
New Hope Elementary, which will be a 148,000-square-foot building located on the west side of Castleberry Road, is planned to open in August 2022. Although, the new school is also a reminder of the county’s history, named after one of the first and largest schools in Forsyth for African-American and Black students.
The 23rd elementary school in the county, New Hope is expected to cost $28 million to construct, and it will feature a new architectural design unique from the county’s previous elementary schools.
The building is expected to include 74 classrooms with a capacity of 1,100 students, and it is expected to help with overcrowding at Whitlow, Vickery Creek, Shiloh Point and Midway elementary schools.
Webb will take over as New Hope’s principal closer to its opening.
The current Big Creek Elementary Principal received her bachelor of science in elementary education from the University of Georgia in 1999 before going on to earn her master of education in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University in 2003.