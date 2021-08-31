Let's get creative kids! How students can have art displayed on storm drains around county

Keep Forsyth County Beautiful and the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer invite high school students to showcase their artistic abilities in the 2021 Storm Drain Art Contest.
Current Forsyth County high school students are asked to submit original artwork that educates about water quality and clearly enhances the theme: Only Rain Goes Down the Drain.
Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, and will be judged by a review panel.
Winners will be announced in early October. Three contest winners will receive $100 in compensation for their work, certificates of recognition and will have the opportunity to paint their creations on designated storm drains throughout the city and county.
“As water flows over land, streets and parking lots after a rain event, numerous contaminants including trash, chemicals, pet waste, motor oil, yard clippings, sediment, and fertilizers are collected along the way ending up in our water systems,” said Tammy Wright, Forsyth County Manager of Environmental Programs. “Our hope is that this contest will help educate our residents about watershed health and the importance of keeping our waterways clean.”
Entries must be submitted by email to Apryl Milam at agmilam@forsythco.com.
Each entry email must contain a jpg, png or pdf file of the original work of art with signed entry and release forms. If your email was sent successfully, you will receive an automatic reply. If you have not received a reply, call 770-205-4550, Ext. 7142 to confirm receipt.
More information on the contest including rules, entry and release forms can be found by visiting bit.ly/3mMTLl8.