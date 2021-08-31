Let's get creative kids! How students can have art displayed on storm drains around county

Keep Forsyth County Beautiful and the Forsyth County Department of Water & Sewer invite high school students to showcase their artistic abilities in the 2021 Storm Drain Art Contest.

Current Forsyth County high school students are asked to submit original artwork that educates about water quality and clearly enhances the theme: Only Rain Goes Down the Drain.

Submissions will be accepted until 5 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, and will be judged by a review panel.

Winners will be announced in early October. Three contest winners will receive $100 in compensation for their work, certificates of recognition and will have the opportunity to paint their creations on designated storm drains throughout the city and county.



