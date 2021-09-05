Let’s Talk More: Lambert High School students create card game meant to spark conversations, relieve stress during pandemic

With so many students attending school virtually or waiting at home in quarantine, Rose and Patel realized, now more than ever, they all needed to start talking to each other more.



“We saw how the pandemic exacerbated some of the mental health issues that were previously neglected,” Rose said. “And while some people were doing things to help combat such issues, we realized that a more community-centered peer-to-peer approach was necessary.”

That was when they created Let’s Talk More, a card game meant to spark in-depth conversations between friends and students.

Each of the cards in the deck has a short phrase or prompt that Rose said they hope will help players to open up more and even make new friends with those around them.

For example, one card says, “One thing I can do today to make my life better is….”

It is meant to help players share more about their lives and any problems they may be facing by thinking about solutions to those problems.

On the other hand, Patel said the cards are also meant to help students take pride in themselves and talk about their accomplishments or even discuss certain people in their lives who they love or help them to feel confident.

Another card says, “I look up to…. for their ability to….”

“So they could answer with maybe a peer mentor and then talk about how this mentor has shaped their life and has benefitted them,” Patel said. “And then that could lead other people in the discussion to ask more questions about that.”

Patel said these discussions could potentially help kids to fully embrace themselves and others. By having these conversations regularly, too, they both hope that players can learn how to open up more even in day-to-day lives.