Local students honored at annual SkillsUSA event in Atlanta

Local career and technical students won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships recently.

More than 5,200 students competed in Atlanta on June 22-23 at the national showcase of career and technical education, according to a news release.

The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.

Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.

Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material, according to the release.



