Local students honored at annual SkillsUSA event in Atlanta

Local career and technical students won one of the nation’s highest awards at the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships recently.
More than 5,200 students competed in Atlanta on June 22-23 at the national showcase of career and technical education, according to a news release.
The SkillsUSA Championships is the largest skill competition in the world and covers 1.79 million square feet, equivalent to 31 football fields or 41 acres.
Students were invited to the event to demonstrate technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 108 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking.
Industry leaders from 650 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.
Industry support of the SkillsUSA Championships is valued at over $36 million in donated time, equipment, cash and material, according to the release.
More than 1,100 industry judges and technical committee members participated this year. A total of 1,150 gold, silver and bronze medals were presented to students on June 24 at the SkillsUSA Awards Ceremony at State Farm Arena, which was sponsored by partner Frontdoor Inc. with keynote speaker Darren Keefe of HGTV. Many winners also received industry prizes, tools of their trade or scholarships.
The medalists also received a Skill Point Certificate representing workplace readiness in the student’s occupational specialty. Students can add the certificate to an employment portfolio. Skill Point Certificates were awarded to all national contestants who medaled or who met a threshold contest score for their event as an indicator of proficiency.
The following local students received a SkillsUSA Championships medal and Skill Point Certificate:
• Austin Hatcher, from Cumming and a student at Lanier Technical College, was awarded the college gold medal in firefighting.
• Team H, which included Bianca Jayaraman, South Forsyth High School’s Anish Naredrakumar, earned the High School Gold medal in digital cinema production.
“More than 5,200 students from every state in the nation participated in the 2022 SkillsUSA Championships,” said Chelle Travis, SkillsUSA executive director. “This showcase of career and technical education demonstrates SkillsUSA at its finest.”