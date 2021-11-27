‘Making a large school feel small:’ Forsyth Central High School opens up Film Academy to out-of-district students

Nicky Melendez didn’t know many students when she started her freshman year at Forsyth Central High School, which was one reason she joined the Central Film Academy.

Through the program, she began to learn the basics of filming and editing, but most importantly, she met a group of students she can now call family.

“That first year, we really got to bond and make a connection,” Melendez said.

Now a sophomore, she and her peers have moved on to creating short films, shooting scenes on and off campus for their joint classes. Although the work can be stressful at times, Melendez said “it’s a good kind of stress making these movies with my friends.”

Principal Dr. Josh Lowe said these types of invaluable connections are exactly why school leadership wanted to kickstart the program. He believes it is important that students at Central have somewhere on campus where they feel they belong.

“We want to make sure our kids are connected and plugged into something at school that they’re passionate about,” Lowe said.