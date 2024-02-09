By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Meet Forsyth County Schools’ 2024 Teacher of the Year finalists
Dawn Chandler’s kindergarteners run up to hug her after finding out she was named as a finalist for the FCS Teacher of the Year award. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Jennifer Smith was getting her kindergarteners at Brandywine Elementary School ready for class Thursday morning when she heard a voice come from the doorway of her classroom.