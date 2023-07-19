By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Midway Elementary School’s campus is halfway through construction. Here’s what it looks like so far.
Midway Elementary beam signing
The front entrance of the upcoming Midway Elementary is already on its way to being completed. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
Forsyth County Schools leaders celebrated the half-way point in the new Midway Elementary School’s construction on Tuesday, July 18, with a beam signing ceremony.