More than 2,000 Forsyth County Schools students return for face-to-face learning

Forsyth County Schools released an updated report Monday afternoon on the number of students in the district enrolled in virtual classes, showing that more than 2,000 students switched from virtual to face-to-face learning for the second semester of school.

Much like when elementary school students in the district had the choice to switch between virtual learning and face-to-face commitments after the first quarter of the school year, all FCS students had the chance to make different commitments in a survey toward the end of the last semester.

Unlike the first semester, these commitments are semester-long, including for elementary students.

Before the start of the second semester in January, more than 14,700 FCS students attended school virtually. Now, with more than 2,000 students switching to face-to-face schooling, the district has just over 12,700 virtual students — which accounts for nearly a quarter of the student population.

Many parents have discussed making the switch to face-to-face learning from virtual because virtual learning has been difficult for many families as they do not always have full access to a teacher or it is difficult for parents to stay home with their child during the day.

Some, however, do still have concerns about sending their kids to school while COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state and in the community.

Many parents whose children are attending virtually continue to ask the Forsyth County Board of Education members and Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden to mandate masks to help make them feel safer in a decision to send their kids back to school.

For more information on the school system’s COVID-19 response, visit the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.