By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
New group at UNG allows students to practice investing
02082024UNG INVESTMENT CLUB
UNG students are getting real-world investment experience through the school’s Student Investment Club. (photo courtesy of UNG)
Students at the University of North Georgia (UNG) are getting real-world investment experience, thanks to $50,000 from the UNG Foundation.