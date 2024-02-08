Students at the University of North Georgia (UNG) are getting real-world investment experience, thanks to $50,000 from the UNG Foundation.
New group at UNG allows students to practice investing
Latest
-
Here's how descendants of Black families driven out of Forsyth County in 1912 can apply for college scholarships
-
This Forsyth County high school student created a nonprofit to help teach financial literacy
-
‘Where I’m meant to be’: This longtime Riverwatch Middle School teacher found her passion in marketing
-
UNG to allow alcohol at tailgates, campus events. Here’s why