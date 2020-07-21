The new place for teachers to get free supplies in Forsyth County

Current and former educators, nonprofit leaders, business members, and community members came together Monday, July 20 to celebrate the Teacher Reuse Exchange (TRE).

“Once upon a time there were two women, one was named Denise Carleton and the other was named Lisa LaFayette. They met at Daves Creek Elementary in 2005 as members of the PTA Environmental Committee,” said Lindsey Adams, candidate-elect for the Forsyth County Board of Education, who is also a TRE Steering Committee member. “Together they planned a teacher event called ‘Trash to Treasure.' Every teacher in the school was asked to put their unwanted classroom clean-outs into containers. The containers were then organized neatly into bins.

"Teachers were asked to look through every bin to see if they wanted to take any materials to use in their own classrooms. Items that weren't selected were donated to thrift shops or recycled. At the end of ‘Trash to Treasure’ everyone was so impressed by the amount of items that were able to be used rather than thrown away.”

The TRE will open its doors to Forsyth County teachers on Wednesday, July 23, at 763 Peachtree Parkway, Unit 4, in the Brannon Office Park.

The mission of the TRE is to enable educators – public, private, and home school – to have access to free materials for classroom use, while promoting an ethic of conservation and reuse of valuable reusable resources.