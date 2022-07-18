North Forsyth Middle students take first at national robotics competition

North Forsyth Middle School students Arav Airi and Matthew Ferber were recently named national champions for robotics at the 2022 National Technology Student Association Conference held in Dallas, Texas.
The two students won first place in the TSA’s VEX IQ Challenge for middle school students. In the challenge, students are presented with an engineering issue in the form of a game where participants build creative, innovative robots with help from their teachers.
According to the association’s website, the challenge allows “members to challenge themselves in a fun and interactive game setting while engaging in a thought-provoking, multidisciplinary, STEM activity.”
