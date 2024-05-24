Pinecrest Academy celebrates 2024 graduates Pinecrest Academy held its Class of 2024 graduation ceremony on campus on Saturday, May 18. Photos courtesy of Bryan White Photography + Art. Pinecrest Academy celebrated its Class of 2024 at a graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 18, inviting 37 graduates to walk the stage and be recognized. Latest Photos: Lambert High School celebrates its Class of 2024 Here’s how Alliance Academy for Innovation celebrated its Class of 2024 graduates This Forsyth County teacher found her ‘happy place’ in a Pre-K3 classroom at Pinecrest Academy Forsyth Central High School celebrates its 2024 graduates