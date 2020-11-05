Pinecrest Academy ranked as No.1 Catholic high school in Georgia

Rating and review site Niche recently ranked Pinecrest Academy as the No. 1 Catholic High School in Georgia for 2021.

The ranking is based on a review of gathered statistics along with millions of reviews from both students and parents. According to the Niche website, considered factors include composite SAT and ACT scores reported by Niche users who attend the school, the average score or ranking of colleges that students from the school show an interest in, the percentage of seniors at the school who end up enrolling in a four-year college, surveys provided by students and parents, and more.

Niche researchers also look at data sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche users and from the schools directly.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition by Niche, especially considering the well-respected Catholic high schools also included in the rankings,” Pinecrest Interim Head of School Beth Howard said. “We are certainly in good company with the likes of Blessed Trinity, Marist, Holy Spirit, St. Pius X, and other Catholic schools of excellence in the Atlanta area.”

Pinecrest Academy spokeswoman Vivian Heard said that the school has ranked at the No. 2 spot on Niche for the past few years, so “it was a nice surprise” to finally see the school at the top of the ranking for 2021.

Based off information gathered, Niche gave Pinecrest an ‘A+’ ranking for academics and college prep and an ‘A’ ranking on teachers, clubs and activities and diversity.

“I’d like to attribute much of this [ranking] to the teamwork amongst our faculty and staff and our sincere desire to fulfill our mission, which is to form Christian leaders who will transform society,” Howard said.

Niche is a company based in Pittsburgh, Pa., that uses data to rank and provide reviews for schools, businesses and subdivisions throughout the U.S.

For more information on Pinecrest Academy’s ranking, visit Niche’s website.