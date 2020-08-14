Poole’s Mill Elementary staff excited after successful first day of school

Administrators at Poole’s Mill Elementary opened up the brand-new school Thursday morning as kids hopped out of cars and buses, heading into their classrooms for the first day of the 2020-21 year.

Teachers and administrators bounced around with excitement in the lobby of the new school, which echoes the design of the Poole’s Mill Bridge, while they waited for the car line to start at around 7 a.m., ready to finally get back to work after months of uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

“The entire staff is so excited,” Principal Paige Andrews said. “We’ve just gotten a lot of really passionate people here, and they’re all about kids.”

School leaders from Forsyth County Schools were there along with the Poole’s Mill administration to help everything run smoothly during the first day, helping set up fun, upbeat music and a balloon arc at the front of the school to celebrate students coming in.

Overall, teachers and administrators both agreed that everything ran smoothly the first day, and it seemed as though students were having no issue following all of the safety measures put in place for the start of the year.