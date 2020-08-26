Public health liaison appointed for Georgia K-12 schools amid COVID-19

By Beau Evans

Capitol Beat News Service

A longtime Georgia educator has been appointed to work with local school districts on public-health issues as students resume in-person and online classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garry McGiboney, a certified psychologist with decades of experience in public education, will serve as the new public-health liaison at the state Department of Education.

He will act as a point of contact for local districts to address public-health issues and keep communication flowing between districts and state school officials, the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.