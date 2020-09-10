Redistricting process kicks off for next middle school, high school in Forsyth County

Forsyth County Schools kicked off the redistricting process to populate its next two schools scheduled to open in 2021.

During the Forsyth County Board of Education’s work session on Tuesday, Sept. 8, deputy superintendent Joey Pirkle presented members with a timeline to come up with school district boundaries for Hendricks Middle School and East Forsyth High School by the board’s regular meeting on Nov. 17.

Forsyth County Schools staff will present the first draft of redistricting maps at the board’s Oct. 13 work session. Public forums will follow to get input from the community: one for Hendricks at 6 p.m. on Oct. 22, at Forsyth Central High School, and another for East Forsyth at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27, at North Forsyth High School.

The board will discuss public input, review staff recommendations and any proposed changes at its Nov. 10 work session before approving the final map of school zones for Hendricks and East Forsyth during its regular meeting on Nov. 17.