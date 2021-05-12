Sawnee Foundation gives $100K in scholarships to local students

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation awarded 20 local high school seniors each with a $5,000 scholarship, including 11 from Forsyth County, in support of its mission to support education in the areas served by Sawnee EMC.
“The Youth Scholarship Program is a shining example of what the Foundation and Sawnee EMC are all about; which is their commitment to being a partner and supporter in the various communities Sawnee EMC serves,” said Blake House, vice president of Sawnee EMC’s Member Services.
Sawnee EMC Foundation local scholarship recipients for 2021 are:
• Jasmine Song, Lambert High School;
• Christopher Kelly, West Forsyth High School;
• Kevin Maranto, West Forsyth High School;
• Colby Louise Hetzel, West Forsyth High School;
• Grace Lim, Denmark High School;
• Lauren Stephens, North Forsyth High School;
• Alana Murray, Alliance Academy;
• Vibha Mohan, South Forsyth High School;
• Kathleen Daly, Lambert High School;
• Tharini Kavitha, South Forsyth High School;
• Quinn Benson, Forsyth Central High School.
In the past 15 years, the Foundation has awarded $852,500 in scholarships to 212 exceptional high schools seniors within Sawnee EMC’s seven-county service area.
“Supporting those in need in our communities, and helping these outstanding students continue their education is a key part of meeting the Foundation’s core mission,” said Deborah Pelfrey, chairman of the Foundation’s Board.
Questions about the program or the Sawnee Foundation can be found online at www.sawnee.com/round_up or directed to Cindy Badgett, director of external affairs for Sawnee EMC at 678-455-1399 or via email at cindy.badgett@sawnee.com.