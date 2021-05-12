Sawnee Foundation gives $100K in scholarships to local students

The Sawnee Electric Membership Foundation awarded 20 local high school seniors each with a $5,000 scholarship, including 11 from Forsyth County, in support of its mission to support education in the areas served by Sawnee EMC.

“The Youth Scholarship Program is a shining example of what the Foundation and Sawnee EMC are all about; which is their commitment to being a partner and supporter in the various communities Sawnee EMC serves,” said Blake House, vice president of Sawnee EMC’s Member Services.