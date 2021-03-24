School district still accepting donations for annual Duck Dive

Residents may have noticed a duck popping up around Forsyth County lately, reminding community members that they still have an opportunity to “adopt” a duck to support Forsyth County Schools and enter in for a chance to win a grand prize of $10,000.

The Forsyth County Education Foundation is accepting $10 donations on its website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us/duck. For every $10 a person donates, they adopt one rubber duck that will be placed into a pool. The foundation will post duck numbers online by Friday, March 26, but they will continue to accept donations through April 1.

Community members can watch live on Friday, April 2, as Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden draws one lucky duck from a pool at the Cumming Aquatic Center to win the grand prize. Those interested can watch the third annual Duck Dive for Education live on the school district’s YouTube channel.

“Since 2016, the Forsyth County Education Foundation has provided $240,000 in grants for students and teachers,” the FCS website states. “But, even with this success, we have not been able to meet all the needs in our schools. This is why we need everyone's help to make a big splash for education again this year with our annual fundraiser, the 2020-21 Duck Dive for Education!”

