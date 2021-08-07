Sharon Elementary knights transported to medieval world for back-to-school celebration

As families and their little “knights,” clad in armor and wielding mighty swords, walked onto the Sharon Elementary School campus on Tuesday, Aug. 3, they were transported to a medieval world.

The school’s new principal, Brian Keefer, could have easily been mistaken as the great King Arthur as he greeted families outside the school dressed in chainmail armor.

He directed each of them to his older order of knights, a group of students also dressed for the times from Lambert High School, which shares a campus with Sharon Elementary. They directed the families around the school as parents got to know the campus and teachers.