Sharon Elementary knights transported to medieval world for back-to-school celebration

As families and their little “knights,” clad in armor and wielding mighty swords, walked onto the Sharon Elementary School campus on Tuesday, Aug. 3, they were transported to a medieval world.
The school’s new principal, Brian Keefer, could have easily been mistaken as the great King Arthur as he greeted families outside the school dressed in chainmail armor.
He directed each of them to his older order of knights, a group of students also dressed for the times from Lambert High School, which shares a campus with Sharon Elementary. They directed the families around the school as parents got to know the campus and teachers.
Entering the school, families were greeted with music from the Renaissance played by students, and they met school and local business leaders.
One of the older knights stayed out in front of the school on her mighty steed, protecting the campus. Families and elementary knights took the opportunity to take photos with her and the horse before grabbing lunch served by Biggums Barbeque.
Keefer was happy to see so many families come out for the event and to see the campus.
“We realized that families have been through a lot over the last 18 months, and for many of our families, they haven’t had the chance to even see the school,” Keefer said. “So we wanted to make the welcoming back and the reentry just an amazing experience.”
This is Keefer’s first year as a principal at Sharon Elementary and in Forsyth County Schools. He previously served as a principal in Henry County at Hampton Elementary School for six years, and he has been in education for 22 years overall.
He figured there was no better way to get to know families at Sharon and really redefine and re-center the community after last school year than with the school’s mascot, the knight.
“It’s just a great way to bring folks back together and unite a community.”