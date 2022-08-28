Some schools received portion of $126K in grants from foundation

A team from Forsyth County Schools and the Forsyth County Education Foundation entered Otwell Middle School on Friday morning with signs and pom-poms and a familiar duck in tow to bring some exciting news to the staff.



“Oh my gosh,” Principal Precilla Saint-Jean yelled, spotting the group carrying an oversized check for $4,909 — which is part of an education foundation grant she and her team applied for to help create the Innovation Lab in the school’s media center.

The space has a studio with audio and video production equipment where students can learn to broadcast and create productions, but Innovative Learning Specialist Greg Walkup and Instructional Tech Specialist David Miller helped to apply for the grant to grow the lab.

“I know how hard it is to get these types of funds …. so it’s just a humbling moment that you all would give us the financial resources to help our students,” Walkup said. “Thank you all.”

Otwell was one of 26 schools awarded with an education foundation grant as part of the nonprofit’s annual Foundation FriYAY giveaway on Friday, Aug. 26.



Throughout the day, three teams of foundation and district leaders visited each recipient to surprise the school staff with 30 different grants totaling more than $126,000.

The grants are funded through the foundation’s annual Duck Dive for Education fundraiser where community members and businesses can donate $10 to adopt a duck and enter for a chance to win $10,000.

Donations from the event help fund the grants, providing funding directly to schools in the county for projects and needed equipment that is not normally paid for out of school budgets.



