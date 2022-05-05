South students win state economic education challenge competition

A team of students from South Forsyth High School took home first place in the Georgia state finals of the National Economics Challenge hosted by the Georgia Council on Economic Education on Friday, April 15, at Georgia State University.
The team consisted of juniors Nihal Amineni, Aadarsh Battula, Aneesh Karanam and Pranav Marneni and was coached by South Forsyth economics teacher Joel Miller. These students had been preparing since October for the competition.
The team excelled in two rounds of testing and a quiz bowl round, defeating the other top teams in the state. Participants were tested on their knowledge in microeconomics, macroeconomics, fundamental economics, international trade and personal finance.
The team will now advance to the regional competition, which will take place online this month. If they rank among the top teams, they will travel to New York City for the National Economics Challenge Finals on June 5.
The Georgia Council on Economic Education helps educators teach economics and personal finance in public and independent schools in Georgia.
With numerous grade-level-specific teacher workshops, classroom materials, competitions and programs like the Stock Market Game, GCEE helps teachers prepare students for their economic roles as productive workers, informed consumers and savers, involved citizens and lifelong decision-makers in a globally interdependent world.
For more information about GCEE, please visit www.gcee.org.