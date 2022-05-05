South students win state economic education challenge competition

A team of students from South Forsyth High School took home first place in the Georgia state finals of the National Economics Challenge hosted by the Georgia Council on Economic Education on Friday, April 15, at Georgia State University.



The team consisted of juniors Nihal Amineni, Aadarsh Battula, Aneesh Karanam and Pranav Marneni and was coached by South Forsyth economics teacher Joel Miller. These students had been preparing since October for the competition.

The team excelled in two rounds of testing and a quiz bowl round, defeating the other top teams in the state. Participants were tested on their knowledge in microeconomics, macroeconomics, fundamental economics, international trade and personal finance.



