STAR students, teachers recognized at each of Forsyth’s high schools

Forsyth County’s high schools each announced STAR students at the end of April, recognizing each of them for their test scores and academic achievements.

While the students are usually announced in February during a banquet held by the Cumming Kiwanis Club at the University of North Georgia-Cumming campus, school administrators individually announced STAR students this year, following set COVID-19 guidelines.

The schools named 11 STAR students — one from most of the county’s high schools, two who tied for the top spot at both Denmark and Lambert High schools and one student each from Horizon and Pinecrest Christian academies.