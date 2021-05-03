STAR students, teachers recognized at each of Forsyth’s high schools

Forsyth County’s high schools each announced STAR students at the end of April, recognizing each of them for their test scores and academic achievements.
While the students are usually announced in February during a banquet held by the Cumming Kiwanis Club at the University of North Georgia-Cumming campus, school administrators individually announced STAR students this year, following set COVID-19 guidelines.
The schools named 11 STAR students — one from most of the county’s high schools, two who tied for the top spot at both Denmark and Lambert High schools and one student each from Horizon and Pinecrest Christian academies.
Created by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, or PAGE, nominees for STAR students must be a high school senior with the highest SAT score on a single test date, and they must be in the top 10% or top 10 students in their graduating class.
Along with being awarded the title, each of the STAR students also got to name a STAR teacher to recognize who was “most influential to their academic achievement” while in high school.
South Forsyth senior Riley Durbin earned the top spot across the region, earning him the chance to bring along his chosen teacher, Stuart Reynolds, to contend for STAR student and teacher at the state level.
Alliance Academy for Innovation
STAR Student: Mahitha Pothuri
STAR Teacher: Melanie Dunn
Denmark
STAR Students: Emma Oswald and Aryan Thakur
STAR Teachers: Angela Satterfield and Cynthia Cooper
Forsyth Central
STAR Student: Riley Lofgren
STAR Teacher: Cristina Stevenson
Lambert
STAR Students: Justin Kim and Kasey Park
STAR Teachers: Joel Posey and Jennifer Wilson
North Forsyth
STAR Student: Chase Lee
STAR Teacher: Judy Austin
South Forsyth
STAR Student: Riley Durbin
STAR Teacher: Stuart Reynolds
West Forsyth
STAR Student: Caroline Coggin
STAR Teacher: Robert Jenkins
Pinecrest Christian Academy
STAR Student: Eliza DiMarco
STAR Teacher: Kim Matthews
Horizon Christian Academy
STAR Student: Mary Jones
STAR Teacher: Andrea Brandt