STAR students, teachers recognized at each of Forsyth’s high schools
Riley Durbin
From the left, South Forsyth High School STAR teacher Stuart Reynolds, STAR student Riley Durbin and Principal Laura Wilson. Durbin and Reynolds were also selected as the STAR winners across the region and will contend in the later state-wide competition. Photo courtesy of South Forsyth High School.

Forsyth County’s high schools each announced STAR students at the end of April, recognizing each of them for their test scores and academic achievements.

While the students are usually announced in February during a banquet held by the Cumming Kiwanis Club at the University of North Georgia-Cumming campus, school administrators individually announced STAR students this year, following set COVID-19 guidelines.

The schools named 11 STAR students — one from most of the county’s high schools, two who tied for the top spot at both Denmark and Lambert High schools and one student each from Horizon and Pinecrest Christian academies.

Created by the Professional Association of Georgia Educators, or PAGE, nominees for STAR students must be a high school senior with the highest SAT score on a single test date, and they must be in the top 10% or top 10 students in their graduating class.

Along with being awarded the title, each of the STAR students also got to name a STAR teacher to recognize who was “most influential to their academic achievement” while in high school.

South Forsyth senior Riley Durbin earned the top spot across the region, earning him the chance to bring along his chosen teacher, Stuart Reynolds, to contend for STAR student and teacher at the state level.

Alliance Academy for Innovation
STAR Student
Mahitha Pothuri, right, was chosen as Alliance Academy for Innovation's 2021 STAR student. She chose Melanie Dunn as her STAR teacher and inspiration for success. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.

STAR Student: Mahitha Pothuri

STAR Teacher: Melanie Dunn

Denmark
STAR Student
Emma Oswald, left, and Aryan Thakur tied as Denmark High School's top students. They were both named the 2021 STAR students for the school, and they chose Angela Satterfield and Cynthia Cooper to be their STAR teachers, respectively. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.

STAR Students: Emma Oswald and Aryan Thakur

STAR Teachers: Angela Satterfield and Cynthia Cooper

Forsyth Central
STAR Student
Riley Lofgren was named Forsyth Central High School's 2021 STAR student, and he chose Cristina Stevenson to recognize as his STAR teacher. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.

STAR Student: Riley Lofgren

STAR Teacher: Cristina Stevenson

Lambert
STAR Student
Justin Kim, left, and Kasey Park tied for the top spot at Lambert High School. They were both named the 2021 STAR students, and they chose Joel Posey and Jennifer Wilson to recognize as their STAR teachers, respectively. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.

STAR Students: Justin Kim and Kasey Park

STAR Teachers: Joel Posey and Jennifer Wilson

North Forsyth
STAR Student
Chase Lee was chosen as North Forsyth High School's 2021 STAR student, and he chose to recognize Judy Austin as his STAR teacher. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.

STAR Student: Chase Lee

STAR Teacher: Judy Austin

South Forsyth
STAR Student
Riley Durbin was chosen as South Forsyth High School's 2021 STAR student, and he chose to recognize Stuart Reynolds as his STAR teacher. The two also won the regional STAR awards and will contend in the statewide competition. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.

STAR Student: Riley Durbin

STAR Teacher: Stuart Reynolds

West Forsyth
STAR Student
Caroline Coggin was chosen as West Forsyth High School's 2021 STAR student, and she chose to recognize Robert Jenkins as her STAR teacher. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County Schools.

STAR Student: Caroline Coggin

STAR Teacher: Robert Jenkins

Pinecrest Christian Academy
STAR Student
Eliza DiMarco was chosen as Pincrest Christian Academy's 2021 STAR student, and she chose to recognize Kim Matthews as her STAR teacher. Photo courtesy of Pinecrest Academy.

STAR Student: Eliza DiMarco

STAR Teacher: Kim Matthews

Horizon Christian Academy
STAR Student
Mary Jones was chosen as Horizon Christian Academy's 2021 STAR student, and she chose to recognize Andrea Brandt as her STAR teacher. Photo courtesy of Horizon Christian Academy.

STAR Student: Mary Jones

STAR Teacher: Andrea Brandt