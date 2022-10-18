State Superintendent presents Whitlow Elementary with STEM certification

State Superintendent Richard Woods and other local and state leaders visited Whitlow Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 14, to celebrate its staff and students and award the school with a STEM certification.

Dr. Lynne Castleberry, who has served as principal at the school since its opening 14 years ago, said she was beyond excited to accept the certification on behalf of the school and show leaders how their students are learning and growing each day.

“I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished, and I want to give a special thank you to our teachers and our students for all of the hard work that they’ve done because this really and truly is about them,” Castleberry said.

During the visit, Castleberry explained to the crowd of students, parents, state and educational leaders that her team at Whitlow has always put a special focus on STEM, integrating it into everything the students and staff do each day.

This means students and teachers bring STEM lessons into every other subject including language arts, social studies, physical fitness and even art.

“When we talk about STEM, we’re not talking about a class, we’re not talking about a project or a club or just a little teeny group of kids,” Castleberry said. “We’re talking about every child in this building.”

Teachers also bring STEM into the school’s 13 specialized classrooms where it turned out to have the biggest impact on special education students and students in English to Speakers of Other Languages, or ESOL, classes.

Castleberry said, “All of a sudden, we were teaching kids in a way that kids should learn,” with hands-on activities that challenge all students to think at a higher level.

Story continues below.