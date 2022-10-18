State Superintendent presents Whitlow Elementary with STEM certification

State Superintendent Richard Woods and other local and state leaders visited Whitlow Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 14, to celebrate its staff and students and award the school with a STEM certification.
Dr. Lynne Castleberry, who has served as principal at the school since its opening 14 years ago, said she was beyond excited to accept the certification on behalf of the school and show leaders how their students are learning and growing each day.
“I could not be prouder of what we have accomplished, and I want to give a special thank you to our teachers and our students for all of the hard work that they’ve done because this really and truly is about them,” Castleberry said.
During the visit, Castleberry explained to the crowd of students, parents, state and educational leaders that her team at Whitlow has always put a special focus on STEM, integrating it into everything the students and staff do each day.
This means students and teachers bring STEM lessons into every other subject including language arts, social studies, physical fitness and even art.
“When we talk about STEM, we’re not talking about a class, we’re not talking about a project or a club or just a little teeny group of kids,” Castleberry said. “We’re talking about every child in this building.”
Teachers also bring STEM into the school’s 13 specialized classrooms where it turned out to have the biggest impact on special education students and students in English to Speakers of Other Languages, or ESOL, classes.
Castleberry said, “All of a sudden, we were teaching kids in a way that kids should learn,” with hands-on activities that challenge all students to think at a higher level.
“It’s about rich conversations, it’s about teaching kids to work together, it’s about teaching kids to think through things, it’s about problem solving, it’s about not giving the answers as a teacher,” she continued.
Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden told the crowd that rich educational experience comes from Whitlow’s amazing teachers and staff, leadership, students and community working together as a team.
“I often say the best schools and the best school systems are the ones where home, school and community work as partners, and that happens in a really big way here at Whitlow Elementary School,” Bearden said.
Woods also congratulated school leadership and staff before finally presenting them with a banner announcing Whitlow’s 2022-2027 Georgia STEM certification.
“STEM certification is not easy,” Woods said. “It generally takes at least five years to get that, and then on top of all that we had something called a pandemic …. I want to compliment you and congratulate you. Education did not stop. You put the mission of providing for your students and your kids first.”
Following the presentation, the crowd split up into four groups and students led them on tours of different parts of the school to show them what students were working on during what happened to also be Whitlow's Go Day.
Whitlow celebrates the schoolwide Go Day once every quarter, encouraging students to work together to create and work on large STEM projects that school leaders often invite parents and the community to see.
Students led one of the tour groups past the school’s garden and livestock area where they take care of plants, goats and chickens.
Through the tour, the students answered questions and talked to guests before arriving at the back parking lot where second graders were working on “Think Global, Act Local” projects in which they had to design and draw out a habitat for displaced frogs and then build their habitat out of Lego blocks.
The tour group spread out, looking at the students’ work and asking them about their projects.
“Wow! You guys are amazing artists!” Deputy Superintendent Mitch Young said to two students, kneeling down next to them to see their drawings.
The other groups went inside classrooms to see other student work and even to the school’s frog pond where students can learn more about the amphibians and their habitats.
After the tour, the groups came back to the same meeting room to say goodbye and pick up grab bags and homemade cookies before leaving. Castleberry also thanked everyone again for their support of Whitlow, its staff and students.“I feel like we’re on a journey that doesn’t end today,” Castleberry said. “It doesn’t end in five years from now, but it’s just a journey where, as we define ourselves, we grow. We’re much different than the very first time we were certified, so I just see this being something that blooms and blossoms into something that’s even more phenomenal.”