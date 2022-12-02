Student chosen as UNG’s first Rhodes Scholarship finalist

The University of North Georgia recently announced that its Student Government Association President, Anna Møller, was named as the school’s first Rhodes Scholarship finalist.

The Rhodes Scholarship, a national postgraduate award for students to study at England's University of Oxford, is the oldest and most prestigious international graduate scholarship in the world.

Møller applied as a Danish citizen to The Global Rhodes Scholarship, which Dr. Anastasia Lin, assistant vice president for Academic Affairs, said is an exceedingly competitive international scholarship.

"The entire University of North Georgia community is incredibly proud of Anna and this achievement," UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said. "Her drive and leadership skills have been evident throughout her time at UNG, and this accomplishment will propel her to further success."