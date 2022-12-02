Student chosen as UNG’s first Rhodes Scholarship finalist

The University of North Georgia recently announced that its Student Government Association President, Anna Møller, was named as the school’s first Rhodes Scholarship finalist.
The Rhodes Scholarship, a national postgraduate award for students to study at England's University of Oxford, is the oldest and most prestigious international graduate scholarship in the world.
Møller applied as a Danish citizen to The Global Rhodes Scholarship, which Dr. Anastasia Lin, assistant vice president for Academic Affairs, said is an exceedingly competitive international scholarship.
"The entire University of North Georgia community is incredibly proud of Anna and this achievement," UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs said. "Her drive and leadership skills have been evident throughout her time at UNG, and this accomplishment will propel her to further success."
Lin, who also directs UNG's Nationally Competitive Scholarships office, nominated Møller. She and several other faculty and staff then mentored Møller through the application process.
"Anna is unstoppable,” Lins said. “She possesses a unique blend of academic excellence, leadership savvy and a genuine commitment to making the world a better place. She has honed her skills relentlessly through her work on sustainability issues, Student Government, and the Honors Program."
Finalists for the Rhodes Scholarship are chosen for their outstanding scholarly achievements, their character, commitment to others and to the common good, and for their potential for leadership in whatever domains their careers may lead.
"Anna is also the kind of leader our world needs," Lin said. "She creates consensus through intelligent, informed and highly skilled dialogue and then takes effective action that leads to lasting change informed by community collaboration.”
After submitting her application, Møller first passed a rigorous interview process for candidates to become short-listed for the scholarship. She then participated in a virtual social, which in pre-pandemic years was held on the Oxford campus.
Møller said the social brings each of the candidates and panelists together to get to know each other in a relaxed setting to form a “camaraderie” and “community.”
After the social, she took part in an individual interview before she learning in November she earned her spot as a finalist.
"It's so difficult to become a Rhodes finalist that reaching that status in itself is something that companies and universities will recognize," Møller said.
While at UNG, Moller has been a student leader on the university's Sustainability Committee, and she plans to become an environmental scientist and environmental leader.
"I'm unique because I bring a psychological perspective into it in terms of how can we make these environmental solutions actually work out within communities in countries in terms of what are the psychological barriers between that collaboration being successful," she said.