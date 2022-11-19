Take a look at Forsyth County Schools’ 2024-25 school calendar

Some also suggested waiting to start the school year after Labor Day in September, but Young noted that there must be 178 student days and 190 staff days in every school year. If those days in August were removed, the district would have to add days later in the year, taking away from the fall, Thanksgiving and winter breaks.

Young and his team decided to keep the Aug. 1 start date for 2024 in the finalized calendar.

He said the cultural and religious holidays many community members requested were also not included to keep the balance offered by the breaks currently in place.

“When you look at our calendar, none of [the breaks] are tied to a specific religious holiday or cultural holiday,” Young said. “The holidays we take off are generally tied to federal holidays that have to do with U.S. history that have become part of American culture, if you will, through the years.

“But really when you look at it strategically, they’re taking advantage of those holidays because they come at times where our folks need a break and our students need a break,” he continued.

But the district did decide to add one new holiday to the calendar for students and staff — Election Day.

The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections and many in the community requested that Election Day be open for the students and school staff who volunteer at the polls each year.

“We also want to make voting available to our teachers,” Young said. “A lot of them can’t go do the early voting because they’re locked into a classroom. It’s not like a normal job where you can kind of step out. They live by their bells each day.”

In the initial calendar draft, Young and his team suggested making Election Day a virtual learning day for students to give them time at the polls while also fitting school work into their day.

But following community suggestions, the district turned it into a full student holiday, and students and staff will be able to fully participate in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election.

To balance the calendar out, Young said they then moved back staff members’ professional development day following winter break, removing the student holiday that was initially planned for Monday, Jan. 6.

The Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the final calendar on Tuesday, and it is now available to view on the district’s website at www.forsyth.k12.ga.us.

2024-25 calendar highlights:

● Each semester contains 89 student days, totaling 178 student days and 190 staff days;

● The school year starts on Aug. 1;

● Fall break lasts for a week from Sept. 23-27;

● Oct. 18 will be a virtual learning day for K-8 students during parent conferences;

● Election Day on Nov. 5 is a student holiday;

● The winter break starts on Dec. 23 until students come back on Jan. 6;

● Spring break is March 31 through April 4;

● The last day of school is on May 22 just before Memorial Day weekend.