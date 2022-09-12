Teacher of the Month: Lesley Zarzana wasn’t sure she was ready to teach elementary school. Now, she loves it.

Tell me about you and how you got started teaching

“I went to the University of Georgia and was an English education major, so I came right out of college teaching high school English. And I taught at Centennial High School in Fulton County for five years and met my husband there. He was an English teacher, too, and we got married and had our first child after five years.

I stayed home with my kids, all three of them, until 2019. Then I came here, and it’s been great. I love teaching elementary school so much more than I even did love teaching high school. Fortunately, I teach language arts: writing, grammar and reading. That’s what I was trained in college, and then I teach social studies. I taught fourth grade when I started, and now this is my third year in fifth.”

What was the transition like for you going from a stay-at-home mom back into teaching?

“Because I had been tutoring elementary-aged kids, I had already kind of done the work without even knowing that was what I was preparing myself for. Amy Faulkner was my co-teacher in fourth grade, and she helped me. Without her, there is no way I could have done it. She taught me even just little things like how to line kids up. You don’t have to do that as a high school teacher. It’s really been the people here that have been helpful.

It was a challenge, but I guess being a mom helped and having tutored helped. I just kind of combined what I did in high school with [that]. The content wasn’t even, surprisingly, that much different at this fourth- and fifth-grade level because they can write, they can read. They are already doing all of the same things that you teach in high school for the most part as far as the skills. You just have to teach it in a little bit of a different way.”

Do you enjoy teaching fifth grade now?

“The kids at this age are great. They’re happy every day. So even if you’re having a bad day, you come in and they’re happy, and you can’t help but meet them where they are. It’s contagious.

And they love to learn. They’re like sponges, so teaching is so much more rewarding as an elementary school teacher because they’re still at the age where they appreciate it. They still respect and admire you, they love you and hug you. They really want to learn and are capable.

It’s been really cool. It’s funny how life works out. I never would have expected [to work in elementary]. I never would have said I wanted it, but I’m glad that I got it.”

What do you like about Pinecrest Academy?

“Everybody here is so nice and so helpful, and if I ever showed any sort of, ‘I’m so nervous because I used to teach high school, and now I’m in fourth grade,’ they just immediately said, ‘Oh, you’re going to do great.’

Each room is a family and then the whole building is a family and then the whole school. We take care of each other.

It really is a great place. I know it’s cheesy, but really. It’s going to work, but it’s more of a gift to me. All parts of it — my family, what I’m teaching, the kids I’m teaching, the teacher I work with. Every bit of it has been great.”

What makes teaching at Pinecrest so special for you?

“If I was teaching anywhere else, I don’t know that I would feel the same purpose that I have here because what we’re supposed to be doing is forming [the kids] to be Christian leaders ultimately. So there is this long-term goal that we have, and we can talk about God and religion and faith.

We don’t incorporate it into everything, but it’s a higher purpose. I’m not just teaching them reading because it’s in the Georgia curriculum. I’m developing them to be good people for a reason. Because of their faith and the belief that is what God wants. They always say you’ve been called to be here whether you’re a student or a teacher, so I guess I feel like I’m serving God, too, and not just teaching.

It’s something beyond me and not just to take home a paycheck. That is the dream to feel like you’re serving a purpose.”