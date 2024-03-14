A crowd of educators and community leaders all burst into applause at this year’s Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, March 14, as Forsyth County Schools and the Chamber of Commerce announced Dawn James as the 2024 Teacher of the Year.
‘Teachers who care matter.’ School leaders name Forsyth County’s 2024 Teacher of the Year
