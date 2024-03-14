By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘Teachers who care matter.’ School leaders name Forsyth County’s 2024 Teacher of the Year
Dawn James, an eighth-grade teacher at Lakeside Middle School, speaks at the Celebration of Excellence after she was named the 2024 Teacher of the Year. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
A crowd of educators and community leaders all burst into applause at this year’s Celebration of Excellence on Thursday, March 14, as Forsyth County Schools and the Chamber of Commerce announced Dawn James as the 2024 Teacher of the Year.