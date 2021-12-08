‘The best in the world:’ State Superintendent congratulates SFHS students on win in international German economic competition

State School Superintendent Richard Woods visited South Forsyth High School on Friday, Dec. 3, to recognize and congratulate a group of five students who recently became the first American winners of the Young Economic Summit, or YES!, international competition.



Hosted virtually from Germany, the competition is meant to give high school students the chance to discuss creative solutions to global issues in areas such as economy, society, policy and environment.

The group of students from South Forsyth’s top-rated German program — Olivia Philpot, Elise Kopp, Amelia Pettersson, Katherine Yang and Matthew Gaybba — focused on geothermal energy as a clean, renewable type of energy that is created through heat found within the Earth’s crust.

Through their creative presentation on teaching younger generations more about alternative energy sources at the two-day YES! conference in October, the team of students won the international competition.

“Not only are you the best in Georgia, the best in the United States, but you are the best in the world,” Woods said during his visit.

He stood with the five students in front of a group of their parents, teachers, Forsyth County Schools leaders and South Forsyth Principal Laura Wilson, who all joined in to congratulate the students on their win.

“That’s quite an accomplishment,” Woods continued. “No one can take that away from you. That is something that you will always carry with you as you continue to inspire, to grow and pursue your dreams as you eventually graduate from high school.”



