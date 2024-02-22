By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘The heart lives within this community:’ Forsyth County high school celebrates opening of community school center
02222024GRAND CENTRAL
Karen Cole cuts the ribbon to officially open The Central Place and the newly renovated Bulldog Giving Center. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
More than a hundred local leaders and educators gathered at Forsyth Central High School on Tuesday, Feb. 20, to celebrate the official opening of Grand Central, a community school center that provides needed help for families.