By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
These Forsyth County high school students were nominated for the top award for musical theater in the state
SHULER 1.jpg
West Forsyth High School earned a county-best three Shuler Award nominations for its production of “The Addams Family.” Photo courtesy of West Forsyth High School.
The ArtsBridge Foundation recently announced that five Forsyth County high schools earned Shuler Award nominations, the highest recognition for high school musical theater in Georgia.