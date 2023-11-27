By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
These Forsyth County Schools were ranked among the best in Georgia
11272023RANKINGS
U.S. News & World Report ranked several Forsyth County schools among the best in Georgia. File photo.
Nearly a dozen Forsyth County schools were chosen among the best in the state, according to rankings released by U.S. News & World Report on Thursday, Nov. 16.