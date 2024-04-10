A Forsyth County principal has been tapped to serve as the school system’s new chief of staff.
This principal will be the new chief of staff for Forsyth County Schools
Latest
-
From video games to AI - how to protect Forsyth County's kids online
-
Deadline coming up for this $5,000 scholarship for Forsyth County students
-
These Forsyth County high school students were nominated for the top award for musical theater in the state
-
Who won the $10,000 prize in this year’s Duck Dive for Education fundraiser?