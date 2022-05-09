Three from Forsyth recipients of Kimberly-Clark’s 2022 Bright Futures college scholarship

Kimberly-Clark recently announced the recipients of its 2022 Bright Futures Scholarships. In Roswell, where Kimberly-Clark has an operations headquarters, college scholarships were awarded to:
• Brooke Calhoun, a senior at Chattahoochee High School and the daughter of Patty and Chris Calhoun, who plans to attend the University of Georgia.
• Harshita Challa, a senior at Milton High School and the daughter of Uma Kompella and Bhaskar Challa, college to be decided.
• Elise Kopp, a senior at South Forsyth High School and the daughter of Lynne Radziwill and Michael Kopp, who plans to attend the University of Georgia.
• Case Lake, a senior at Fideles Christian School and the son of Matthew and Heather Lake, who plans to attend Berry College.
• Kameron Looft, a senior at Lambert High School and the son of Korina Looft, who plans to attend the University of Georgia.
• Evan Matela, a senior at Milton High School and the son of David and Dawn Matela, who plans to attend Oglethorpe University.
• Ruhee Patkar, a senior at Alpharetta High School and the daughter of Kanchan and Dnyanesh Patkar, who plans to attend University of Wisconsin - Madison.
• Elaine Smith, a senior at Cherokee Bluff High School and the daughter of Ted and Stacy Smith, who plans to attend the University of Georgia.
“This year’s scholarship recipients have demonstrated an impressive commitment to academic excellence and community service,” said Jenny Lewis, vice president of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. “We are proud to support these students as they pursue their goals in higher education, and we wish them the best for their continued success.”
Now in its 30th year, the Bright Futures program is administered by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation and awards college scholarships to children of Kimberly-Clark employees throughout North America. Recipients are selected based on academic achievement, community service, extracurricular activities, and work experience.
Each Bright Futures scholarship is worth up to $20,000 ($5,000 per year for up to four years) for full-time students studying at accredited colleges and universities.
This year, scholarships totaling $980,000 were awarded to 49 students in the U.S. and Canada. Since its inception, the program has granted $46 million in scholarships to nearly 2,300 students.
The average GPA for this year’s Bright Futures scholarship class is 3.96. Awardees will attend leading colleges and universities including Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame, and the University of Wisconsin. Past scholarship recipients have gone on to pursue successful careers in medicine, education, the armed forces, and engineering.