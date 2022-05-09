Three from Forsyth recipients of Kimberly-Clark’s 2022 Bright Futures college scholarship

Kimberly-Clark recently announced the recipients of its 2022 Bright Futures Scholarships. In Roswell, where Kimberly-Clark has an operations headquarters, college scholarships were awarded to:

• Brooke Calhoun, a senior at Chattahoochee High School and the daughter of Patty and Chris Calhoun, who plans to attend the University of Georgia.

• Harshita Challa, a senior at Milton High School and the daughter of Uma Kompella and Bhaskar Challa, college to be decided.

• Elise Kopp, a senior at South Forsyth High School and the daughter of Lynne Radziwill and Michael Kopp, who plans to attend the University of Georgia.

• Case Lake, a senior at Fideles Christian School and the son of Matthew and Heather Lake, who plans to attend Berry College.

• Kameron Looft, a senior at Lambert High School and the son of Korina Looft, who plans to attend the University of Georgia.

• Evan Matela, a senior at Milton High School and the son of David and Dawn Matela, who plans to attend Oglethorpe University.

• Ruhee Patkar, a senior at Alpharetta High School and the daughter of Kanchan and Dnyanesh Patkar, who plans to attend University of Wisconsin - Madison.

• Elaine Smith, a senior at Cherokee Bluff High School and the daughter of Ted and Stacy Smith, who plans to attend the University of Georgia.



