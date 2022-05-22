Two chosen for the 2022 Richard B. Neville Scholarship

Bentley Wheeler, a 2022 graduate of North Forsyth High School and Allison Norris, a 2022 graduate of Forsyth Central High School received the Judge Richard B. Neville Jr., Memorial Scholarship this year.

The scholarship has been given annually for the past 36 years to a graduating female and male high school senior attending the county’s public high schools.

The scholarships are $1,000 and were awarded at Law Day Ceremonies held on May 13.

The scholarship was started by members of the Forsyth County Bar Association after Judge Neville’s death in 1984.

It has been continued by donations from the Neville Family and from the law firm of Boling Rice LLC, where Judge Neville practiced for many years prior to serving as a superior court judge.



