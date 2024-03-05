By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
UNG featured on Lifetime show hosted by Montel Williams
The University of North Georgia was featured on a March 1 episode of a Lifetime show hosted by Montel Williams that provides home makeovers to military members and their families.