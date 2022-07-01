UNG is preparing for $5 million loss in state funding. Here’s what that could mean

The University of North Georgia is bracing for a $5 million loss in state funding next year due to a decline in student enrollment, which means vacancies would be left unfilled and faculty would likely be laid off.

“We’re not looking at tenure-track faculty,” Provost Chaudron Gille said in an interview Tuesday. “I don't envision having to go to that. But probably some that are in these one-term positions, where in the past we might have been able to engage them another year, that may not be the case this time.”

UNG’s total budget for fiscal year 2022 is about $275 million, and academic affairs accounts for about two-thirds. The budget cuts would affect next year’s budget, beginning July 2023.

UNG has 719 faculty members, and university spokeswoman Slyvia Carson said they are considering cutting 20-25 positions, though that includes leaving vacancies unfilled. UNG has about 150 vacancies across its five campuses.

“Our priority is to absolutely minimize reduction in employees, both faculty and staff,” said Mac McConnell, UNG’s chief financial officer. “Our hope is that we will achieve this $5 million dollar reduction through maybe not filling vacancies and limiting the amount of new positions we add, efficiencies that we can gain.”

One of those “efficiencies” is a 50% reduction of the travel budget, according to the minutes from a June 16 meeting with the Provost Gille and other administration higher-ups. That also means declining to renew some of the university’s software contracts, which is a “pretty major expense,” Gille told The Times.



