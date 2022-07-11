UNG reports that the college's economic impact exceeds $755 million

The full economic impact report is available online.



The University of North Georgia’s economic impact totaled more than $755 million on northeast Georgia during fiscal year 2021, a 4.4% increase from the previous year, according to a news release.



The impact includes $722.8 million in spending and jobs and an additional $32.4 million impact attributed to capital construction projects. The annual study of the University System of Georgia’s economic impact measures direct and indirect spending that contributes to the university’s service region.

“UNG is deeply committed to the success of our students and the strength and prosperity of the communities we serve. This report shows that UNG continues to be a positive catalyst for economic growth and community development across the northeast Georgia region and beyond,” said UNG President Bonita C. Jacobs.

Included in UNG’s economic impact is $278.5 million in spending by about 19,000 students, which alone created 3,003 jobs in the area. On average, for every dollar spent by the university, an additional 47 cents is generated for the region, per the release.

The study area for UNG was Barrow, Clarke, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Oconee, Union, and White counties. These counties are where UNG campuses are located and contiguous communities.

Study areas for each school in the report were defined based on the Residence County to Workplace County Flows for Georgia, 2009-13 from the U.S. Census Bureau.

UNG, which has campuses in Blue Ridge, Cumming, Dahlonega, Gainesville, and Oconee County, also had a regional employment impact of 6,325 jobs in the same period.



