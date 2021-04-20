UNG's physical therapy, MBA programs make U.S. News’ Best Graduate Schools list

Two University of North Georgia programs have been named to the U.S. News and World Report 2022 Best Graduate Schools list.



UNG was one of four public universities in Georgia to make the list for its Doctor of Physical Therapy, and it was the ninth-best public university in Georgia among part-time MBA offerings.

“Education doesn’t stop with a four-year degree,” said Dr. Andy Novobilski, associate provost, chief research officer and dean of graduate studies at UNG. “Lifelong learners who strive for excellence value the graduate programs at UNG.”

Dr. Susan Klappa, department head and professor of physical therapy at UNG, said the physical therapy faculty at UNG bring a healthy mix of practice and research together to push students to stay on the cutting edge.

“To make the list shows we are doing something right. We are meeting our outcomes. We preparing our graduates to function as entry-level practitioners. We pride ourselves on innovation. It’s an important aspect in a doctoring profession,” Klappa said. “We strive to teach our students to be those who ask questions that allow them to be change agents.”

Dr. Wendy Walker, professor and associate dean for faculty and graduate programs in the Mike Cottrell College of Business, said UNG’s Cottrell MBA is well-rounded because students are working professionals.



