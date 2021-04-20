UNG's physical therapy, MBA programs make U.S. News’ Best Graduate Schools list

Two University of North Georgia programs have been named to the U.S. News and World Report 2022 Best Graduate Schools list.
UNG was one of four public universities in Georgia to make the list for its Doctor of Physical Therapy, and it was the ninth-best public university in Georgia among part-time MBA offerings.
“Education doesn’t stop with a four-year degree,” said Dr. Andy Novobilski, associate provost, chief research officer and dean of graduate studies at UNG. “Lifelong learners who strive for excellence value the graduate programs at UNG.”
Dr. Susan Klappa, department head and professor of physical therapy at UNG, said the physical therapy faculty at UNG bring a healthy mix of practice and research together to push students to stay on the cutting edge.
“To make the list shows we are doing something right. We are meeting our outcomes. We preparing our graduates to function as entry-level practitioners. We pride ourselves on innovation. It’s an important aspect in a doctoring profession,” Klappa said. “We strive to teach our students to be those who ask questions that allow them to be change agents.”
Dr. Wendy Walker, professor and associate dean for faculty and graduate programs in the Mike Cottrell College of Business, said UNG’s Cottrell MBA is well-rounded because students are working professionals.
“One of the great things about our program is all of their classmates have work experience,” Walker said. “They’re not just learning from our faculty. They’re learning from each other’s struggles and successes, as well.”
Walker is thankful for the U.S. News recognition.
“It’s an honor to be on that list. We’re in very good company. Having the external validation lets us know that other people see some of the great work we’re doing here,” Walker said. “I hope professionals who want to advance their education will see that the Mike Cottrell College of Business is a great place to work on a graduate degree.”
U.S. News announced the Best Graduate Schools lists on March 30. Learn more about how UNG was evaluated on the U.S. News website.
“Trying to decide where to go to graduate school can be overwhelming under normal circumstances, let alone during a pandemic,” said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News. “Along with our articles featuring expert advice on the admissions process, the Best Graduate Schools rankings provide helpful data to make that search more manageable for prospective students.”
The latest ranking comes after UNG was 15th among regional public universities in the South on the 2021 U.S. News Best Colleges list. UNG’s criminal justice, education and nursing online graduate programs were on the U.S. News Best Online Programs list earlier this year.