University of North Georgia breaks ground on Cumming campus expansion

The University of North Georgia broke ground on an upcoming addition to its Cumming campus on Thursday, Nov. 3, inviting local and state officials to celebrate the beginnings of construction.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, state Sen. Steve Gooch, Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow and others joined UNG President Bonita Jacobs in welcoming the community to the groundbreaking ceremony and celebrating what will be a 27,300-square-foot expansion of an academic building on campus.
“When we opened this campus 10 years ago, we had the support of community leaders in Cumming and throughout the county,” Jacobs said. “Today, the campus serves more than 1,000 students, but we have a demand that there be more opportunities.
“This expansion will enable us to support enrollment for more than 2,000 students to this campus, and we all know it’s very much needed,” she continued.
The $12.5 million expansion will add to the current 36,000-square-foot building, making room for chemistry, physics, foreign language and computer labs along with extra space for classrooms, offices, tutoring, supplemental instruction and academic advising.
“This work will pave the way for additional degree programs for students who choose to begin their higher education experience here in Cumming,” said Dr. Ken Crow, executive director of the Cumming campus. “In addition, several bachelor programs, which are strategic to the Forsyth County region, will now be able to be offered in their entirety on this campus.”
Those programs include elementary and special education, international affairs, computer science and an accelerated nursing degree — all programs that will work toward filling the needs of local industries suffering from labor shortages following the pandemic.
Renderings and plans for the project were on display at the site during the ceremony.
“I believe this benefits both the city and UNG in many ways,” Brumbalow said. “Together, we’re able to provide many valuable services and experiences to the residents of Cumming and Forsyth County.”
Duncan agreed, explaining that the addition to the Cumming campus shows an important, intentional step made by the university to help grow local industry and business and better the community as a whole.
“We are doing something special here,” Duncan said. “We are creating so many new opportunities, so many new jobs.”
Following the ceremony, guests were invited to a complimentary piece of birthday cake to celebrate the Cumming campus’ 10-year anniversary and UNG’s 150th anniversary.