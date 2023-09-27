On Saturday Sept. 23, the University of North Georgia (UNG) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its forthcoming military science center at the school’s Dahlonega campus.
University of North Georgia breaks ground on new military science center
Latest
-
These Forsyth County elementary schools were named as state leaders in literacy
-
How construction is coming along on UNG’s Cumming campus expansion
-
How Forsyth County Schools plans to improve school safety with $2 million in state grants
-
This New Hope Elementary teacher aims to love and inspire her third-grade students