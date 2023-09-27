By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
University of North Georgia breaks ground on new military science center
09262023UNG GROUNDBREAKING
UNG, state and community representatives symbolically break ground on the university’s forthcoming Wynne-Mathews Military Science Center at the school’s Dahlonega campus. - photo by Erica Jones
On Saturday Sept. 23, the University of North Georgia (UNG) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its forthcoming military science center at the school’s Dahlonega campus.